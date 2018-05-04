Wells Fargo agrees to pay $480M to settle shareholder suits - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wells Fargo agrees to pay $480M to settle shareholder suits

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wells Fargo says it has agreed to pay $480 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit brought by shareholders who claim the bank misstated or failed to disclose details about its sales practices.

The San Francisco-based bank said Friday that the agreement is in principle, and must be approved by the court before it's finalized.

Wells Fargo denies the claims and allegations in the lawsuits, which were filed in federal court in Northern California. It says it elected to settle the complaints to avoid the cost and disruption of further litigation.

In 2016, the bank agreed to pay a $185 million fine to state and federal regulators after it revealed that millions of accounts were potentially opened without customers' permission between 2009 and 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

