Blind veteran to run Rugged Maniac course to inspire others

A blind veteran from Henrico is proving to the world, and most importantly to other disabled vets, that physical hardship doesn't have to be an insurmountable barrier.

John Hunt lost his vision after a chemical accident while serving in the Philippines in 1982. The U.S. Marine and Virginia National Guardsman suffered severe damage to his central nervous system. In 2010, Hunt fell into a coma after a fainting spell, which he often experienced since the debilitating accident.

"I was out of oxygen for over 14 minutes, and had less than 5 percent chance of life when I got to the hospital," Hunt said. "They said I'd either be brain dead or a vegetable."

Hunt battled for his life, and won. However, when he awoke, he was blind.

Even though Hunt lost his sight, he says he gained a vision for himself and other wounded warriors.

"You can't let your disability be your defining moment," Hunt said. "It's how you handle that to define yourself."

Hunt embarked on earning a black belt in karate and running a series of 5K races around Central Virginia.

On Saturday, Hunt will run the Rugged Maniac obstacle course in Dinwiddie. This will be his sixth obstacle race alongside a team of vets from Midlothian-based Operation Enduring Warrior.

"(Operation Enduring Warrior) doesn’t give vets handouts and stuff like that," Hunt said. "They motivate veterans."

Operation Enduring Warrior raises money to help disabled veterans across the country achieve what they may have once thought was impossible. A team of veterans with Operation Enduring Warrior guides their disabled comrades, wearing full-on fatigues and masks, keeping the focus on the injured vet.

"Either I'll tie a string to my finger and they'll hold it, or I’ll just hold on to their backpack or arm in between obstacles, Hunt said. "They just tell me what the obstacle is, and I put my hand on the first one, and I just do it. I've met people out here with one leg and one arm, who can do the obstacles better than I can."

Iraq war veteran Steve Street joined Operation Enduring Warrior when he saw the group in action, during a race last year.

"I was like, this is something that is beyond my expectations of what you could do if you're a wounded veteran," Street said. "And they're just pushing the disabled vets through, empowering them the entire time."

In August, Hunt will take on a 2,000-mile bike ride from Maine to Florida with Operation Enduring Warrior, raising awareness and funds for the non-profit group.

"Your life is your defining moment, how you live it,” Hunt said.

