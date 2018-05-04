Tigers place Cabrera on DL with right hamstring strain - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tigers place Cabrera on DL with right hamstring strain

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, left, leaves with injury during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, left, leaves with injury during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, May 3, 2018.

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Tigers placed designated hitter Miguel Cabrera on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain before Friday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Cabrera had missed three games with a biceps spasm when he returned to the lineup for Thursday's series opener. He singled in the sixth inning and felt a slight pain at first base, then left after he tried to advance to second base on a single by Nick Castellanos.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said the two-time AL MVP was getting treatment and the club hopes that he returns quickly, but he also conceded that "only time will tell."

Cabrera was hitting .323 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games.

Detroit recalled catcher Grayson Greiner from Triple-A Toledo to fill his roster spot. They also selected the contract of left-hander Blaine Hardy after optioning left-hander Chad Bell on Thursday night.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

