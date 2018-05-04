Top Cinco de Mayo searches: Food, drink, language barrier

They defeated France in 1862, but we celebrate it. (Source: Pixabay)

What is Cinco de Mayo?

When is Cinco de Mayo?

The second question answers itself. The first one is a little more complicated.

Those are among the top searches across this great, not-quite-educated-about-why-we-party land of ours.

According to search results calculated by Google Trends, Wisconsin and Texas (really, Texas?) are most curious about just what the heck it is. Montana and Kentucky should probably check themselves.

Those last two states, bless their hearts, just need a little Spanish lesson. Cinco = five. De = of. Mayo = May. It's May 5.

Still confused? It's sort of like a Spanish-speaking person asking “Cuando es el Fourth of July?”

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of a victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The celebration is actually a much bigger deal here in the U.S. than it is in Mexico. Their big celebration comes on Mexican Independence Day, which is September 16 – Dieciseis de Septiembre.

According to the search results, the rest of the country just wants to eat and drink.

Taco Bell was a popular search because the only thing better than beating the French is a Doritos Locos Supreme taco.

Other states went with Moe's, while Virginia and Florida stood alone in wanting Plaza Azteca and Tijuana Flats, respectively.

Georgia specifically wanted to know what was nearby because, um, have you seen Atlanta's traffic?

Maine just searched "lime," which is lame. Maybe it's just hard to get fruit way up there?

No matter what you searched, and hopefully it wasn’t something embarrassing, don’t let Cinco de Mayo falling on the weekend cause the cerveza and tequila to flow a little too freely.

And, most importantly, vaya con Dios!

