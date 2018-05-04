Elderly woman killed in southern Virginia house fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Brodnax. (Source: file photo)

An elderly woman died in a house fire in southern Virginia early Friday afternoon, according to Brunswick fire officials.

Crews from Brunswick and Mecklenburg fire responded to a home at 267 Main Street in Broadnax around 1 p.m. When fire officials arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the home.

Fire officials say she was unable to escape because she was bed-ridden and on oxygen.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Six fire companies from Mecklenburg and Brunswick fire responded.

