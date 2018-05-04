Deputies: Man arrested after stealing dealer tags from auto auction

Stanley Leon Cooper, 56, of Fort Washington, Md., was charged with petit larceny and possession of burglary tools. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested after deputies say he stole two dealer tags from vehicles at an auto auction in Stafford.

Stanley Leon Cooper, 56, of Fort Washington, Md., was charged with petit larceny and possession of burglary tools.

This comes after authorities responded to Manheim Auto Auction at 120 Auction Drive on Thursday. Deputies received a report that a dealer tag was stolen from a car in the parking lot.

According to deputies, a security manager arrived around 8:45 a.m. and noticed his Washington, D.C. tags were missing around 12:40 p.m., which was when he returned to his car. Deputies also learned there was another report of a dealer tag stolen earlier that day.

A deputy reviewed surveillance footage and later saw a person matching the description of the suspect. Deputies identified Cooper as the suspect.

Cooper told the deputy he was a dealer trying to sell a car, but according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, he initially denied stealing any dealer tags.

The deputy then searched Cooper's SUV, a Toyota 4-Runner, and found the tags stolen from Manheim Auto Auction, as well as a Virginia tag, two Pennsylvania temporary tags, and two West Virginia temporary tags.

Cooper is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12