Concerns raised over dangerous Hanover intersections

Of the 10 most crash-prone intersections in Hanover, four are on Mechincsville Turnpike. (Source: NBC12)

One woman says her family has been in three accidents within two weeks of each other, and she wants something done about the dangerous intersections where they occurred.

Two of those crashes happened on what the Hanover County Sheriff's Office considers the most dangerous intersection in the county.

"Somebody's going to get seriously hurt there," Dianne Wade said.

Wade has lived around the corner from the intersection of Mechanicsville Turmpike and Bell Creek Road for 24 years. She says traffic accidents in the area are only getting worse.

She says one involved her step-daughter, and thought it was just a fender bender, it still contributed to the family's misfortune.

Wade said the red lights in the intersection are poorly placed, and contribute to the mishaps.

"(The turning) lights are on the pole above your head, and the the ones to go straight are ahead of you like most lights, so people aren't seeing that they're red and they're turning when they're not supposed to," Wade said.

She said another large pole in the area makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic from the right turn lane when heading east onto 360.

Hanover officials say she's not wrong, and the intersection is a dangerous one.

In 2017, there were 68 accidents there, which was the most of any intersection in Hanover County. The No. 2 and 3 most crash-prone intersections were Chamberlayne Road and Atlee Station Road and the intersection of Pole Green Road and Lee-Davis Road.

The sheriff's office said those intersections have more accidents because they have the most traffic.

Wade agrees with that, but she's also convinced something could be done about the lights at Bell Creek and Mechanicsville Turnpike to make crashes there less likely.

"I know if if it had been a child in my car - I have three grandchildren - it would have just devastated me," Wade said.

Here are the top 10 intersections with the most crashes in Hanover County in 2017:

Mechanicsville Turnpike/Bell Creek Road Chamberlayne Road/Atlee Station Road Pole Green Road/Lee-Davis Road Mechanicsville Turnpike/Old Hickory Road Meadowbridge Road/Atlee Road Washington Highway/Lewistown Road Mechanicsville Turnpike/Lee Park Road West Patrick Henry Road/Blanton Road Mechanicsville Turnpike/Wynbrook Lane Pole Green Road/Bell Creek Road

