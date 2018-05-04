LPGA Texas Classic cut to 54 holes; rain halts play again

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) - The LPGA Texas Classic has been cut to 54 holes and the start of the postponed first round has been delayed 7 ½ hours because of rain.

Play is now set to begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

The tournament is to be completed Sunday. No announcement has been made on a cut format.

The first round was postponed from Thursday after only 34 of the 144 golfers completed one or two holes because of morning rain and afternoon wind.

If play begins Friday, it will be done without fans because of conditions on the course and unpaved parking areas.

This will be the LPGA Tour's first event reduced from 72 holes to 54 since the Evian Championship in France last September.

The field features Brittany Lincicome, Jin Young Ko, Brooke M. Henderson, Moriya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko.

