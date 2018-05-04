LPGA Texas Classic shortened to 36 holes because of rain - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LPGA Texas Classic shortened to 36 holes because of rain

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) - The LPGA Texas Classic has been shortened to 36 holes after two days of rain. The postponed first round is expected to start late Friday.

The LPGA made the announcement on Twitter. Officials hope the tournament will be completed on Sunday.

The first round was postponed Thursday after only 34 of the 144 golfers completed one or two holes because of morning rain and afternoon wind.

If begins Friday, it will be without fans because of the course conditions and unpaved parking areas.

The field features Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko and Brittany Lincicome.

