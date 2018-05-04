Monument Avenue Commission seeks input from residents

The Monument Avenue Commission will meet two times in May, and the meetings are open to the public.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, May 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Richmond Main Library, located at 101 East Franklin Street.

Another meeting will be held on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, located at 1000 Mosby Street.

The public will be allowed to voice their opinions at both meetings, and the commission will then review community input as it finishes its public engagement phase and prepares its report for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The commission will also hold a work session on Saturday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall, located at 900 East Broad Street, to organize and outline components of the report. The public is invited to attend, but the commission will not accept public comment.

Those who cannot attend the meetings but want to provide their input can do so by submitting comments on the commission's website. The meetings will also be broadcasted on the city's Facebook page, as well as recorded and made available to the public.

The commission was formed in June 2017 as Mayor Stoney called for more diversity along Monument Avenue.

He said the commission will "help the city redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line Richmond's greatest boulevard."

"It's our responsibility to set the historical record straight on Monument Avenue's confederate statuary," Stoney said in June 2017.

