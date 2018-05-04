Digital Dialogue: Tackling the opioid crisis

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

Opioid use claimed the lives of 1,227 Virginians in 2017, up from 1,138 deaths the previous year, according to state health data.

The preliminary data from the state medical examiner accounts for overdose deaths related to prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl.

For NBC12's next Digital Dialogue at 3 p.m. Tuesday, we will be talking about a a drug of concern across the country and here in Virginia.

It's not even a painkiller, but of all the drugs on Virginia's watch list it is the most prescribed. It's Gabapentin, known as "Johnny's" on the street.

Doctors around the country are sounding the alarm about it's possible miss-use.

Joining this Digital Dialogue are:

Dr. Rakesh K. Sood

Dr. Rakesh Sood is a psychiatrist and is the medical director of the accredited Sleep Disorders Center at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ronald Alligood

Dr. Ronald Alligood, an addiction specialist, is the nurse practitioner at Richmond Behavioral Health Authority's RICH Clinic.

Dr. Dennis Cohen

Dr. Dennis Cohen of Bon Secours has served as the spokesperson of St. Mary's Hospital's Enhanced Recovery Program, a program that has helped patients recover and heal faster after surgery, while also reducing the use of postoperative opioids.

