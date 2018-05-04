It's hot inside, too: Chesterfield middle school deals with HVAC issues

With temperatures near 90 degrees through much of the week, there's relief inside areas with air conditioners.

However, at one Chesterfield middle school, there's no break from the heat.

The HVAC unit at Robious Middle School started having trouble as the temperatures rose this week, and the issues continued into Friday.

Right now Robious Middle School in Chesterfield is dealing with HVAC issues. The school sent an alert to parents yesterday stating they've had people working on the HVAC system. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/o5h60VBRfw — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) May 4, 2018

Dozens of parents could be seen driving to pick up their children early from school Friday.

"It was really hot," said one student. "Kids were sweating and fanning themselves."

Dozens of parents have picked up their kids early. The school had hoped the repairs would have been done yesterday, but weren't. I'm told the maintenance team worked to cool the building overnight with natural, cooler air, fans. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/yuD0uina5s — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) May 4, 2018

Students said the principal allowed a temporary change to the dress code in order to deal with the temperatures inside.

"Girls were allowed to wear shorts and tank tops," another student said.

Students say the school altered dress code today - girls could wear modest shorts, tanks. A statement from school reads, "We will continue to check on students and staff throughout the day Friday, and will be lenient w/ excused absences & early dismissals." #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) May 4, 2018

The Robious Middle School principal issued this statement Thursday:

Parents, As you may have heard, our building has been a little warmer than usual the past two days. That's somewhat to be expected when the weather finally begins to act like it is supposed to when the calendar turns to May; however, HVAC troubles at our school have complicated matters for us. I want to share how proud I am of our students and staff members who have been adjusting well. Fans and natural breezes have helped and our classes have been moved as necessary. Our focus has remained on teaching and learning and I appreciate the flexibility all of our #robioUS Raiders have shown. Folks have been in our building throughout the day today working on the HVAC system. While we had hoped the repairs would have allowed us to have air conditioning this afternoon, we unfortunately do not. We are not certain if we will have air condition on Friday either. Therefore, our maintenance team will be working to cool the building overnight with natural, cooler air and will be using fans again tomorrow. Please encourage your child to dress accordingly on Friday, and as a parent please be cognizant of any health-related issues your child could have that may be triggered by warmer weather. We will continue to check on students and staff throughout the day Friday, and will be lenient with excused absences and early dismissals. Please let us know if you have any questions.

The HVAC unit was fixed and the AC was back on about 1:45 p.m.

