Capitals sign top goaltending prospect Ilya Samsonov

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - The Washington Capitals have signed top goaltending prospect Ilya Samsonov to a three-year, entry-level contract.
General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Friday, six weeks after Samsonov played his final game of the season in the Kontinental Hockey League playoffs. Samsonov will count $925,000 against the salary cap each of the next three seasons when in the NHL, plus any bonuses he earns.
Washington selected Samsonov in the first round, 22nd overall, at the 2015 draft. He's considered one of the best goaltenders not currently playing in the NHL.
Samsonov had a 2.31 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 26 regular-season games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk this year. It's unclear whether the 21-year-old Russian will play for the Capitals or the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears next season.
