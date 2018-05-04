US upsets Canada, Russia blanks France to begin worlds - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US upsets Canada, Russia blanks France to begin worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - Cam Atkinson scored the winner for the United States to prevail over Canada 5-4 after a penalty shootout in their opening game at the world ice hockey championship on Friday.

Dylan Larkin also scored twice for the United States to hand Canada a bitter start to its quest for a third world title in four years.

Olympic champion Russia thrashed France 7-0.

At 4-3 down, Canada captain Connor McDavid found defenseman Colton Parayko between the circles to equalize with 9:12 remaining.

In overtime, both teams wasted a power play, and the game was decided in the shootout.

Later Friday, defending champion Sweden played Belarus, and Olympic runner-up Germany faced host Denmark.

