Richmond, Henrico to host shredding, e-cycling events

Richmond and Henrico will be hosting free shredding events on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

For those who are looking to get rid of electronics and documents, there will be several e-cycling and document shredding events in Richmond and Henrico on Saturday, May 5.

The city of Richmond is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike, which is the old K-Mart parking lot. The event is free to residents who live in the city, and proof of residency is required.

Henrico police will be hosting its event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1400 Best Plaza Drive.

Document shredding

Richmond residents can shred up to five boxes of documents, but binders, staples, and clips must be removed.

Henrico is accepting up to two boxes or three paper grocery bags of personal items only.

Electronics

Both Richmond and Henrico will be accepting computer systems, such as hard drives and CPUs, and accessories, which include cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.

VCRs, camcorders, stereos, and phones will be accepted in both Richmond and Henrico.

Henrico will also be accepting copiers, scanners, fax machines, and microwave ovens.

The city of Richmond will be accepting televisions, computer monitors, and printers for a fee, while Henrico will only be charging a fee for older televisions.

Fees for the city of Richmond:

LCD TVs: $12

TVs and CRTs less than 27 inches: $23

CRTs over 27 inches: $30

Desktop printers: $2.50

Office printers: $7.50

Fees for Henrico:

TVs smaller than 27 inches: $23

TVs larger than 30 inches: $30

Recycle bins

Richmond residents can clean up and drop off their small curbside recycle bins for reuse in city schools.

Pesticides, herbicides, and oil-based paints

The city will accept bug spray, rodent poison, and herbicides.

However, latex and water-based paints will not be collected. The items can be left in open paint cans until they have dried out and then put in with regular curbside trash pick-up.

Items not accepted

Henrico will not be accepting compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and AC units.

Those who would like to request more information about Henrico's e-cycling event is asked to call 804-340-0900.

For more information about the shredding event in Henrico, call 804-501-4838.

