Richmond police search for two-time lottery ticket thief

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a person who stole lottery tickets from a Broad Rock Boulevard convenience store in April.

Police say a man stole the tickets on April 14 and April 17.

During the first incident the man was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with yellow writing and a dark-colored hat.

In the second incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and the same dark-colored hat he wore during the first incident.

He was seen leaving the area in a red Lexus.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Pritchard at 804-646-8158 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

