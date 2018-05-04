Richmond police search for two-time lottery ticket thief - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond police search for two-time lottery ticket thief

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a person who stole lottery tickets from a Broad Rock Boulevard convenience store in April.  

Police say a man stole the tickets on April 14 and April 17. 

During the first incident the man was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with yellow writing and a dark-colored hat. 

In the second incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and the same dark-colored hat he wore during the first incident.

He was seen leaving the area in a red Lexus. 

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Pritchard at 804-646-8158 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

