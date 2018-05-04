Exotic fish discovered in Virginia reservoir

An exotic fish first discovered in Virginia in 2004 has now made its way to the Lakeview Reservoir in Colonial Heights.More >>
An exotic fish first discovered in Virginia in 2004 has now made its way to the Lakeview Reservoir in Colonial Heights.More >>
Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to report to court last week in Amherst County.More >>
Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to report to court last week in Amherst County.More >>
According to the Washington Business Journal, “Wonder Woman 2,” the sequel to the 2017 box office hit, will film at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria in June and July.More >>
According to the Washington Business Journal, “Wonder Woman 2,” the sequel to the 2017 box office hit, will film at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria in June and July.More >>
A man is recovering at VCU Medical Center after a fiery crash overnight.More >>
A man is recovering at VCU Medical Center after a fiery crash overnight.More >>
Whether you're looking for a place to celebrate the Mexican victory over France or a place to have a good drink. you're covered with this sneak peek at some restaurants in Richmond.More >>
Whether you're looking for a place to celebrate the Mexican victory over France or a place to have a good drink. you're covered with this sneak peek at some restaurants in Richmond.More >>
"Look if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back. It's that simple," the neighbor said.More >>
"Look if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back. It's that simple," the neighbor said.More >>
A father in Albuquerque, NM, is facing human trafficking and child abuse charges after allegedly prostituting his 7-year-old daughter for drugs.More >>
A father in Albuquerque, NM, is facing human trafficking and child abuse charges after allegedly prostituting his 7-year-old daughter for drugs.More >>
The child's parents want other Kiddie Garden locations closed after investigators found seven violations by the daycare.More >>
The child's parents want other Kiddie Garden locations closed after investigators found seven violations by the daycare.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.More >>
The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
Staff at Holmdel High School had been finding poop daily around their track and football field.More >>
Staff at Holmdel High School had been finding poop daily around their track and football field.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
Dashcam video shows a driver come to a complete stop in the center lane of the highway, right in front of the bus.More >>
Dashcam video shows a driver come to a complete stop in the center lane of the highway, right in front of the bus.More >>
A group of about 20 or so people gathered outside of Riverview K-8 School on Thursday, demanding answers for why a 14-year-old student was bullied to death.More >>
A group of about 20 or so people gathered outside of Riverview K-8 School on Thursday, demanding answers for why a 14-year-old student was bullied to death.More >>