Virginia State Police search for missing sex offender

Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to report to court last week in Amherst County.

Leonard E. Blackwell, 37, has no permanent address, but is known to live in the Madison Heights area, Virginia State Police said.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office also has six outstanding warrants for Blackwell.

Blackwell is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Blackwell is asked to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or the Amherst County Sheriff's Office at 434-946-9381.

