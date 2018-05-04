Combined Korean team takes bronze at table tennis worlds - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Combined Korean team takes bronze at table tennis worlds

(Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP). The combined Korea table tennis team applaud during the Women's semifinal match between Korea and Japan at the World Team Table Tennis Championship, in Halmstad, Sweden, Friday, May 4, 2018. North and South Kore... (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP). The combined Korea table tennis team applaud during the Women's semifinal match between Korea and Japan at the World Team Table Tennis Championship, in Halmstad, Sweden, Friday, May 4, 2018. North and South Kore...
(Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP). Korea's Kim Song during the women's semifinal Korea-Japan at the world team table tennis chamipionships in Halmstad, Sweden Friday May 4, 2018. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP). Korea's Kim Song during the women's semifinal Korea-Japan at the world team table tennis chamipionships in Halmstad, Sweden Friday May 4, 2018.
(Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP). The joint Korea table tennis team during the women's semifinal Korea-Japan at the world team table tennis chamipionships in Halmstad, Sweden Friday May 4, 2018. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP). The joint Korea table tennis team during the women's semifinal Korea-Japan at the world team table tennis chamipionships in Halmstad, Sweden Friday May 4, 2018.

HALMSTAD, Sweden (AP) - The combined Korean women's table tennis team won a bronze medal Friday at the world championships.

The three-woman team - two players from the south, one from the north - lost to Japan 3-0 in the semifinals. The tournament has two bronze medalists and no third-place game.

North and South Korea joined forces Thursday rather than play against each other in the quarterfinals.

It followed one week after a cross-border summit between the neighboring states' leaders.

Kim Song I, who won an Olympic bronze medal for North Korea at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, came closest to scoring a point Friday, losing to her Japanese opponent in a decisive fifth game.

Kim also took bronze with North Korea at the 2016 worlds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump attacks NBC after Cohen wiretap story correction

    Trump attacks NBC after Cohen wiretap story correction

    Friday, May 4 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-05-04 11:32:40 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:35:54 GMT
    President Donald Trump is attacking NBC News after it corrected a story that said federal investigators had placed a wiretap on the phone lines of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump says on Twitter...More >>
    President Donald Trump is attacking NBC News after it corrected a story that said federal investigators had placed a wiretap on the phone lines of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump says on Twitter Friday: "NBC NEWS is wrong again.More >>

  • Gigi Hadid, Vogue Italia apologize for darkened skin tone

    Gigi Hadid, Vogue Italia apologize for darkened skin tone

    Friday, May 4 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 13:22:45 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:35:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). May Vogue Italia cover hits a newsstand in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 4, 2018. Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). May Vogue Italia cover hits a newsstand in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 4, 2018. Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that...
    Model Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that set off a social media backlash.More >>
    Model Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that set off a social media backlash.More >>

  • Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

    Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-04 07:12:49 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:35:17 GMT
    In this file photo dated April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. The prize will not be awarded this year.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)In this file photo dated April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. The prize will not be awarded this year.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)

    The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body's reputation.

    More >>

    The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body's reputation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly