'Wonder Woman' sequel filming in Northern Virginia this summer

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC’s “Wonder Woman 1984” is set to film in Northern Virginia following the 2017 box office hit “Wonder Woman.”

According to the Washington Business Journal, filming will take place at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria in June and July.

The Landmark Mall closed in 2017 and will be a perfect backdrop for the move, set to take place in the 1980s.

Wonder Woman, played by actress Gal Gadot, can also be spotted in Washington D.C. over the summer for filming.

“We are pleased to host the production of Wonder Woman 1984 and are enthusiastic about what a film of this size will contribute to state and local economies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball in a release. “The Commonwealth’s film production industry is a fast-growing sector of the Virginia economy, with a total annual economic impact of nearly $697 million. Additionally, the film industry supported nearly 4,300 full-time jobs and provided more than $27 million in state and local taxes in 2016. We are confident this project will help pave the way for tremendous future growth.”

The move is set to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

