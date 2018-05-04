'Wonder Woman' sequel filming in Northern Virginia this summer

Two men were taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
One-hundred bikes and helmets are set to be given away to children for free during Richmond Police Department's 13th annual Public Safety 5K: Bike Ride and Community Day.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
Police have charged 26-year-old Brandon Lake Waid with two counts of indecent exposure.
Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched a free two-hour delivery for Prime members in Richmond, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia.
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.
The accused says he's embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby's rear-facing car seat must face forward.
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother's house last year.
Police have arrested a teller accused of stealing thousands from Louisiana bank and then fleeing to California.
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly crawling into a Walmart bathroom stall while another person was using the restroom. Delmar Rashad Deflorimonte, 31, is charged with voyeurism.
