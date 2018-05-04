'Wonder Woman 2' to film in Virginia this summer

Wonder Woman is coming to Virginia this summer!

According to the Washington Business Journal, “Wonder Woman 2,” the sequel to the 2017 box office hit, will film at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria in June and July.

The Landmark Mall closed in 2017, and will be a perfect backdrop for the move, set to take place in the 1980s.

Wonder Woman, played by actress Gal Gadot, can also be spotted in Washington D.C. over the summer for filming.

The move is set to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

