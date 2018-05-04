Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston, no one hurt - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston, no one hurt

BOSTON (AP) - It was a rough landing during a rough week for actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Hart's private jet blew a tire landing at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday. In a Snapchat video, Hart said the plane "fishtailed like crazy." The 38-year-old said: "I got real angels on my back."

He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself and comics Na'im Lynn and Spank Horton and stylist John Burgandee squatting with hands clasped in prayer. He wrote, "God is good with a capital G."

Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, in which the Celtics beat Hart's Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103.

The "Ride Along" star learned on Wednesday that a friend was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shopping around a sex tape featuring Hart.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

