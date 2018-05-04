Water main break closes road, leaves homes without water

A Chesterfield County neighborhood had a tough time taking a shower and brushing their teeth Friday morning after a water main break.

Crews were called to the 10,000 block of Redbridge Road around 4 a.m. as water leaked onto the road. Chesterfield Utility cut off the valve, but workers say the ground near the original leak may not be stable.

About 30 homes in the area will be without water for several hours. The road is also closed to traffic - it's unknown when it will reopen.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12