Water main break closes road, leaves homes without water

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Chesterfield family was woken up by a fire alarm Friday morning as flames spread on their back deck.More >>
A Chesterfield family was woken up by a fire alarm Friday morning as flames spread on their back deck.More >>
Chesterfield Utility cut off the valve, but workers say the ground near the original leak may not be stable.More >>
Chesterfield Utility cut off the valve, but workers say the ground near the original leak may not be stable.More >>
A man is recovering at VCU Medical Center after a fiery crash overnight.More >>
A man is recovering at VCU Medical Center after a fiery crash overnight.More >>
Adoption fees that are usually $100 will be reduced to $4 Thursday for Star Wars Day - May 4.More >>
Adoption fees that are usually $100 will be reduced to $4 Thursday for Star Wars Day - May 4.More >>
A father in Albuquerque, NM, is facing human trafficking and child abuse charges after allegedly prostituting his 7-year-old daughter for drugs.More >>
A father in Albuquerque, NM, is facing human trafficking and child abuse charges after allegedly prostituting his 7-year-old daughter for drugs.More >>
"Look if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back. It's that simple," the neighbor said.More >>
"Look if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back. It's that simple," the neighbor said.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.More >>
The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
The young boy is black, in special education and has behavioral problems. He is known to run from class, according to his guardian, KPRC reported.More >>
The young boy is black, in special education and has behavioral problems. He is known to run from class, according to his guardian, KPRC reported.More >>
Dashcam video shows a driver come to a complete stop in the center lane of the highway, right in front of the bus.More >>
Dashcam video shows a driver come to a complete stop in the center lane of the highway, right in front of the bus.More >>
Staff at Holmdel High School had been finding poop daily around their track and football field.More >>
Staff at Holmdel High School had been finding poop daily around their track and football field.More >>
Metro Police said the suspect in a shooting inside Opry Mills Mall on Thursday afternoon will be charged with criminal homicide.More >>
Metro Police said the suspect in a shooting inside Opry Mills Mall on Thursday afternoon will be charged with criminal homicide.More >>