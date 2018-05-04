Overheated gas grill sparks early morning house fire

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it badly damaged the home. (Source: NBC12)

A Chesterfield family was woken up by a fire alarm Friday morning as flames spread on their back deck.

By the time firefighters were called to Ridge-Run Court near Qualla Road around 3 a.m., flames had already spread from the deck to a crawl space.

Luckily, crews were able to get the fire under control before it badly damaged the home.

Investigators say a gas grill wasn’t turned off and sparked the fire when it overheated.

The fire serves as another reminder for why it’s important to have a working smoke detector.

