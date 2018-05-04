Man treated for critical burns after fiery crash

The crash and fire left the car totaled. (Source: NBC12)

A man is recovering at VCU Medical Center after a fiery crash overnight.

The crash happened just after midnight Friday at the intersection of River and College Road, near the University of Richmond’s campus.

According to police, the driver went off the road and crashed into a tree.

When first responders arrived, they found the man pinned inside his burning car. Firefighters were able to douse the flames and cut him out.

The driver is now being treated for critical burns.

Part of the roadway was closed for several hours overnight, but all lanes were back open by Friday’s morning commute.

Police are still investigating whether alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.

