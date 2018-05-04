With Taj Mahal turning a bit green, Indian court gets mad - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

With Taj Mahal turning a bit green, Indian court gets mad

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Indian workers clean discoloration on the Taj Mahal caused by environmental pollution in Agra, India.
NEW DELHI (AP) - The Taj Mahal, that shining white monument to love, is turning a little green and yellow, and India's Supreme Court is not pleased.

The court earlier this week ordered officials to create a plan to ensure the Taj Mahal is properly cared for, and report back by Wednesday.

Built by Mogul Emperor Shah Jahan for his favorite wife in the north Indian city of Agra, the monument has been losing its sheen for years. While officials are cleaning the Taj's exterior with a special clay, M.C. Mehta, the lawyer who brought the case to the court, says not enough is being done.

Experts say air pollution and breeding insects threaten the Taj by leaving yellow, green and black discolorations.

