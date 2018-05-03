Vigil held in honor of man beaten to death outside his home

Friends and family celebrate the life of Johnny Battle, who they say was an inspiration. (Source: NBC12)

Family and friends of an 80-year-old man who was beaten to death outside his home gathered Thursday night to celebrate the man they knew and loved.

Those closest to Johnny Battle called him an inspiration and held a prayer vigil at the scene of the crime in Richmond's south side.

The man in custody for the crime remains charged with malicious wounding, although officers have said more charges are likely. Battle's relatives want to see a murder charge.

"This was his community," Councilwoman Reva Trammell said.

The community showed up in a large number to pay its respects.

"A man of integrity," grandson Dwavon Battle said. "When he says is gold. You can always take his word for what it's worth."

Dwavon was raised by his grandfather, and traveled to Richmond as soon as he heard his grandfather had been beaten with a metal pipe. He said neighbors heard the attacker yelling racial slurs.

"I definitely want justice to be served," Dwavon Battle said. "We're looking to get the charges upgraded."

Until then, loved ones held candles and balloons Thursday evening to reflect on the good times they had with Johnny Battle.

"He was my friend. He called me," Trammell said. "I came to see him Christmas to bring him a food box, laugh and talk with him, He would report things in the neighborhood."

Trammell said the lasting memory she has of Johnny Battle is his love of cars.

Dwavon Battle said those cars were a big part of his life, and it's where he was when the attack occurred.

"That's his heart, and the day his life was taken, he was out there with his babies, taking cars of his cars," Dwavon Battle said. "That's a 1964 Malibu he loved to death, and the other one in front of it is a 1970 Oldsmobile 442."

The tragedy has brought the community closer because they know that's what the 80-year-old would want.

"He's always been the staple and cornerstone of our family," Dwavon Battle said.

Battle funeral will be Saturday afternoon with a viewing Friday evening.

