Cinco de Mayo starts a day early at these RVA restaurants

It's that time of the year again - Cinco De Mayo is right around the corner.

Whether you're looking for a place to celebrate the Mexican victory over France or a place to have a good drink - hence the term "Drinko de Mayo" - either way you're covered with this sneak peek at some restaurants in Richmond.

Our first stop was Pepe's Mexican restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike.

"Cinco de Mayo is known as the Battle of Puebla," Paulo Benavives, owner of Pepe's, said. "In the U.S., it's more considered a holiday where people go to a Mexican place and have a drink and some Mexican food."

Cinco de Mayo is often mixed up with Mexican Independence Day, which is in September, and Pepe's is celebrating a day early with specials starting Friday.

"Our homemade margaritas are on special," Benavives said. "We have beer special as well, but not only that we like to put out some new dishes some new food."

Pepe's also uses this day as a chance to roll out fresh new recipes only made on Cinco de Mayo.

The Chesterfield Burrito is one thing that will be featured on this weekend's menu.

There will also be live entertainment and free giveaways.

We have T-shirts that we give out on those days," Benavives said. "We have glasses that people take home. Just little things like that - a little swag."

Another spot to check out is Lalo’s Cocina in The Fan.

It will also offer food and drink specials Friday.

"Everyone is off," owner Eduardo Macias Lalo said. "Everyone wants to have fun, and this is the place to be."

And if traditional tequila margaritas are your thing, then this is the perfect place to quench that thirst.

If neither of these spots work for you here a few more places in the Richmond area that are 100 percent authentic Mexican owned:

Casa Del Barco

Tio Pablo

Continental Divide

Maya Mexican Grill & Tequila Lounge

Tres Machos

Wong Gonzalez

Mi Hacienda

And, of course, if the restaurant and bar scene is not your cup of tea, then check out the annual Que Pasa festival Saturday on the Canal Walk.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12