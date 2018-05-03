May the $4 be with you: RACC lowers adoption fees for Star Wars Day

Stormtroopers will be on hand to help the animals find a home. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

I am your … adopter?

Richmond Animal Care and Control is holding a Star Wars Day special on adoption.

Adoption fees that are usually $100 will be reduced to $4 Thursday for May 4.

Costumed Stormtroopers will also be on hand to help the animals find a father – or mother – hopefully a little less, um, moody than Darth Vader.

The shelter is open Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12