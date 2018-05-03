Petersburg police find man dead from gunshot wounds

The victim's identity has not been released. (Source: RNN)

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Petersburg.

Police found the man dead with gunshot wounds around 8:25 a.m. in the 100 block of St. Mathew Street.

Police have not released the identity of the victim nor any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

