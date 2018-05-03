Petersburg man finds murder victim bound and naked in front of his home

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Petersburg.More >>
An exotic fish first discovered in Virginia in 2004 has now made its way to the Lakeview Reservoir in Colonial Heights.
An Alexandria man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud in connection with a $1.2 million ATM skimming and cloned card scheme in Colonial Heights.
The Hopewell Police Department says a person who was shot Monday night is not cooperating in the investigation and that the incident does not appear to be a random act.
Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 south at Washington Street around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.
