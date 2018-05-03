Petersburg man finds murder victim bound and naked in front of his home

A Petersburg man made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning when he found a naked murder victim right in front of the door to his home.

Police found Tahjmere Terrell Hopkins, 22, dead with gunshot wounds around 8:25 a.m. in the 100 block of St. Mathew Street. It is not believed to be a random attack.

"I head to the porch and I'm like, 'woooow,'” Lee Tucker said.



He had just discovered a naked man's body just feet away from his own front doorstep. Tucker says the man was on the porch bound and gagged.



"It looked like it could’ve been a towel, torn sheet, white rag tied around his throat," Tucker said. "Also tied to both his wrists and then the piece coming from his throat to his wrist."

Tucker immediately dialed 911. He also said he heard several gunshots the night before.

"Something like pow pow. Then it went pow pow pow pow," he said.



Police said Hopkins did not live there in the area where his body was found. He actually lived two miles away on McKenzie Street.



No one answered the door at that home Friday evening.

Police say they are looking into whether the crime occurred somewhere else, other than the front porch where Lee discovered the naked body.



"They had him bound and gagged like they were pulling him," Tucker said. "They done took his clothes, shoes. He don't have nothing on. Nothing like this ever happens around here man. It's just unheard of, unbelievable."

Police have not released any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12