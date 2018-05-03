AP source: Knicks agree to deal with Fizdale to be new coach

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have agreed to hire David Fizdale as their new coach.

The former Memphis Grizzlies coach will replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired last month after two seasons.

The Knicks then conducted a lengthy search before agreeing Thursday to a deal in principle with Fizdale, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not officially announced.

ESPN first reported the agreement with Fizdale.

Fizdale led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in his first season before being fired early last season following a clash with star center Marc Gasol.

