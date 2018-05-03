Police searching Falling Creek for missing fisherman

Chesterfield police say a fisherman may have fallen into the water.

The man left to go fishing Wednesday afternoon and was reported missing several hours later when he did not return home.

Thursday morning, officers found evidence the man may have fallen into Falling Creek.

Chesterfield emergency crews are working with Henrico County officials and the U.S. Coast Guard to locate the man.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12