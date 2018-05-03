Judge orders Jay-Z to explain why he's dodging a subpoena

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Jay-Z to appear in court next week to say why he's dodging a subpoena related to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of a company that bought his Rocawear clothing line.
In an order made public Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe instructed the performer and entrepreneur, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, to appear in a New York courtroom next Tuesday to explain himself.
Without a sufficient excuse, Jay-Z will be ordered to appear before the SEC in Washington on May 11 and will be required to answer questions for as many days as it takes, the judge said.
A statement issued on behalf of Jay-Z by one of his representatives said the entertainer had no role in Iconix Brand Group's financial reporting or its other actions as a public company. Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand and other assets to Iconix for $204 million more than a decade ago. The statement said the singer is a private citizen "who should not be involved in this matter."
The SEC said in court papers that Jay-Z and Iconix continued some business partnerships after the sale. It said it's investigating Iconix to learn if federal securities laws were violated when the company reported financial results, including about its Rocawear-related assets.
The SEC described Jay-Z, whose hits include "99 Problems" and "Empire State of Mind," as an "important witness" who has "defied two lawful subpoenas," failing to show up twice for scheduled testimony.
Among other things, the SEC said it wants Jay-Z to reveal the value of the Rocawear trademark and his involvement with the brand after the sale to Iconix. It also said it wants to learn about his other companies that did business with Iconix and his awareness of the knowledge and intent of other people who knew of transactions involving Jay-Z, his affiliated companies and Iconix.
Iconix lawyers didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.
Jay-Z's court appearance could be set aside if he reaches an agreement with the SEC to answer questions.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.More >>
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.More >>
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>