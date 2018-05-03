Tortilla chips recalled for possible milk allergen

There are 32 states associated with the recall. (Source: Pixabay)

Four brands of tortilla chips are being voluntarily recalled for an undeclared allergen.

The chips may contain a milk product that could affect people who are allergic to dairy, according to Business Wire.

There are 32 states involved in the recall. No illnesses have been reported.

The affected chips are sold under the Utz, Weis, Golden Flake and Good Health brands. Most have expiration dates of May 26 through June 16.

Anyone who has the affected chips can return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Here is the full list of recalled products:

Item description UPC code Expiration from to Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00383-6 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00384-3 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00385-0 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00387-4 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 52 oz Tortilla Chip 4-Pack 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 64 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01317-0 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01327-9 MAY 26 JUN 16 Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01337-9 MAY 26 JUN 16 Weis 11 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00426-3 MAY 26 JUN 16 Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00427-0 MAY 26 JUN 16 Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00425-6 MAY 26 JUN 16 Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips 0-72080-41000-0 JUN 2 JUN 23 Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-04100-9 DEC 29 DEC 29 Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-05910-3 DEC 15 DEC 15

