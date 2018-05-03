Utz recalls some tortilla chips over possible milk allergen - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Utz recalls some tortilla chips over possible milk allergen

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania-based chips and snack food maker Utz is recalling some of its tortilla chips because they may contain milk.

Utz Quality Foods announced the voluntarily recall Thursday of some of its Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis brand tortilla chip products. The items have been shipped to 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The company, based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, says the chips may contain milk not listed in the ingredients, which can lead to serious or life-threatening reactions to people with dairy allergies.

Anyone who purchased the chips can return them for a refund of exchange.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' child charged

    Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' child charged

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:40:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-05-03 22:13:38 GMT
    Police and prosecutors say a driver has been charged with manslaughter after she lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, the 4-year-old of a Broadway actress and another infant.More >>
    Police and prosecutors say a driver has been charged with manslaughter after she lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, the 4-year-old of a Broadway actress and another infant.More >>

  • Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 12:30:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-05-03 22:13:23 GMT
    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

  • Fox, Hannity earn a scoop they may not have wanted

    Fox, Hannity earn a scoop they may not have wanted

    Thursday, May 3 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-03 20:54:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-05-03 22:12:38 GMT
    Sean Hannity, famous friend of President Donald Trump, earned a scoop he might have rather done without.More >>
    Sean Hannity, famous friend of President Donald Trump, earned a scoop he might have rather done without.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly