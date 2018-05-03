60 Ironman triathlons at age 60: 'My title ... world's craziest man'

Will Turner is about 1/3 of the way through his goal. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond native Will Turner is a triathlete and is long past the age for an AARP card, but he's attempting to do what some are calling impossible.

The ultra-athlete is working to complete 60 Ironman triathlons in a year at age 60, in an effort to inspire others to reach their full potential.

"It's a long day," he said of his training. "I call it a long day in my outside office."

Whether he's in the water, biking or grinding out miles on the road, Turner is always on the move.

"The challenge is what I call 60 at 60," Turner said. "I turned 60 this past January and my goal is to complete 60 Ironman Triathlons this year."

Each event starts with a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run.

Just one Ironman is what some may call their worst nightmare, but for Turner that's kind of the point.

"If your dream doesn't scare you, it's not big enough," Turner said. "So I was thinking this is plenty big enough, and it scares the crap out of me."

At first, his goal was much smaller.

"I originally thought I'd like to do six at 60," he said. "I thought that that would be huge."

But after some encouragement from a friend he decided to kick it up a notch.

"The more I wrapped my head around it, it kind of just spoke to me," Turner said.

His training is putting action to those words - he's averaging an Ironman every six days.

"My title … world's craziest man," he said.

Turner has no major sponsors. He has true will power as he travels all over the country doing a combination of official races and events on his own.

"I do have witnesses, but also everything is done with my Garmin watch and it tracks everything from the time, GPS location, it even tracks how far I went, so it keeps everything honest," he said.

He's already well on his way with 20 Ironman triathlons under his belt.

"I'm a third of the way through," said Turner. "I'm feeling strong physically and my body is holding. I feel like I've made a big dent and now it's real."

If he reaches his goal, Turner will become an official world record holder, which is just a nice perk.

"Part of what I'm doing with this 60 at 60 is something else I call 'Live your bold,'" Turner said. "I'm giving programs and presentations to people to step out of their comfort zones and realize more of their potential."

"This one little 9-year-old girl runs up to me and she says, 'When I run my 5k, I'm going to look at my bracelet and remember what you told me,' and that to me is the reason why I'm doing this," he said.

Turner is often slugging out these races alone, but his determination is infectious as he finds support from friends and strangers. Some cheer from the sides and others join in.

"Through the struggle and the pain, you become stronger and so when you are in that sweet spot you have a choice to make you either push through or ease up … every time you push through you never regret it," Turner said.

