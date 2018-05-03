60 Ironman triathlons at age 60: 'My title ... world's craziest man'

As Virginia prepares for the November midterm elections, the State Board of Elections approved a number of policy changes aimed at clarifying the voting process and making ballots easier to understand.More >>
As Virginia prepares for the November midterm elections, the State Board of Elections approved a number of policy changes aimed at clarifying the voting process and making ballots easier to understand.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
The ultra-athlete is working to complete 60 Ironman triathletes in a year at age 60 in an effort to inspire others to reach their full potential.More >>
The ultra-athlete is working to complete 60 Ironman triathletes in a year at age 60 in an effort to inspire others to reach their full potential.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning outside him home on Reams Court.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning outside him home on Reams Court.More >>
According to the report, the cheerleaders said they were forced into a topless photo shoot for a calendar, and that the sponsors got to watch.More >>
According to the report, the cheerleaders said they were forced into a topless photo shoot for a calendar, and that the sponsors got to watch.More >>
Staff at Holmdel High School had been finding poop daily around their track and football field.More >>
Staff at Holmdel High School had been finding poop daily around their track and football field.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
One person was injured, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.More >>
One person was injured, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.More >>
The 1-year-old girl was released into the custody of her mother and grandmother.More >>
The 1-year-old girl was released into the custody of her mother and grandmother.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
A South Carolina mom says her daughter was told by a teacher at their Montessori school to commit suicide for complaining about an earache.More >>
A South Carolina mom says her daughter was told by a teacher at their Montessori school to commit suicide for complaining about an earache.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
Carmar Denim’s extreme cut-out jeans go for $168 when they’re available.More >>
Carmar Denim’s extreme cut-out jeans go for $168 when they’re available.More >>
Metro Police said one person was shot inside Opry Mills Mall after a dispute.More >>
Metro Police said one person was shot inside Opry Mills Mall after a dispute.More >>
The search continues for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>
The search continues for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>