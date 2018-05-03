Peterson's 2 eagles carries him to lead at Quail Hollow - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Peterson's 2 eagles carries him to lead at Quail Hollow

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Tiger Woods figured his even-par 71 in his return to Quail Hollow would keep him and everyone else fairly close to the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship.

That was before John Peterson came to life late Thursday afternoon. Peterson holed a bunker shot for eagle, holed a wedge from the fairway for eagle on the next hole, and wound up with a 65.

Peterson had a two-shot lead over five players, from Quail Hollow member Johnson Wagner to PGA Tour rookie Keith Mitchell.

Two-time winner Rory McIlroy was in the group at 68.

Woods was six shots behind after a day in which he struggled to get his speed right on the greens.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 12:30:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-05-04 00:23:11 GMT
    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

  • Judge orders Jay-Z to explain why he's dodging a subpoena

    Judge orders Jay-Z to explain why he's dodging a subpoena

    Thursday, May 3 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-05-03 21:20:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-04 00:21:03 GMT
    A New York judge says Jay-Z must explain why he's dodging a subpoena rather than answering questions related to a probe of a consumer brand company.More >>
    A New York judge says Jay-Z must explain why he's dodging a subpoena rather than answering questions related to a probe of a consumer brand company.More >>

  • Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' child charged

    Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' child charged

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:40:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-04 00:15:56 GMT
    Police and prosecutors say a driver has been charged with manslaughter after she lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, the 4-year-old of a Broadway actress and another infant.More >>
    Police and prosecutors say a driver has been charged with manslaughter after she lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, the 4-year-old of a Broadway actress and another infant.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly