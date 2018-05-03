Peterson's 2 eagles carries him to lead at Quail Hollow

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Tiger Woods figured his even-par 71 in his return to Quail Hollow would keep him and everyone else fairly close to the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship.
That was before John Peterson came to life late Thursday afternoon. Peterson holed a bunker shot for eagle, holed a wedge from the fairway for eagle on the next hole, and wound up with a 65.
Peterson had a two-shot lead over five players, from Quail Hollow member Johnson Wagner to PGA Tour rookie Keith Mitchell.
Two-time winner Rory McIlroy was in the group at 68.
Woods was six shots behind after a day in which he struggled to get his speed right on the greens.
