3 white lion cubs born at Metro Richmond Zoo

There are three new animals at the Metro Richmond Zoo after a white lion gave birth last month.

The cubs - one male and two female - were born April 2 to Xonga, a first-time mother. The zoo said all four lions are in good health.

Xonga, 3, mated with Basa. The cubs are not currently on display at the zoo, but will be once they are old enough to explore outside the off-exhibit den where they are with their mother.

White lions are the result of a recessive gene that must be present in both parents. It is known as being leucistic.

