NFL to contact Bills regarding team president's resignation

Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
Some popular video games are about to be recognized for their impact on the multibillion-dollar industry.More >>
Some popular video games are about to be recognized for their impact on the multibillion-dollar industry.More >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>