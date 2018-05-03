Controversial 'Mega Site' application withdrawn in Chesterfield

The plans for the site have been withdrawn. (Source: Matoaca Megasite)

The Chesterfield Economic Development Authority announced Thursday that the controversial Matoaca Mega Site application has been withdrawn.

In a statement, the EDA called for a "greater community consensus" and changes to the zoning ordinance before moving forward with the plans.

Chesterfield Econimic Development cites, "need for greater community consensus and changes to the zoning ordinance..." as reason for withdrawal of application. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) May 3, 2018

News release also states that because the property is so unique and important to the county, that Chesterfield EDA recommend the Board of Supervisors look to purchase the 1,750-acre site. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) May 3, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12