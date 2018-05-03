Controversial 'Mega Site' application withdrawn in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Controversial 'Mega Site' application withdrawn in Chesterfield

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
The plans for the site have been withdrawn. (Source: Matoaca Megasite)
The Chesterfield Economic Development Authority announced Thursday that the controversial Matoaca Mega Site application has been withdrawn. 

In a statement, the EDA called for a "greater community consensus" and changes to the zoning ordinance before moving forward with the plans. 

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day on Thursday. 

