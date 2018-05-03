Coach: WNBA champs Lynx still waiting for White House invite

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says the team is still waiting for a White House invitation after winning its latest WNBA title in October.
Reeve says the lack of an invite from President Donald Trump is disappointing. She noted at practice Wednesday that then-President Barack Obama contacted the Lynx immediately after they won WNBA championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
A White House spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press email on Wednesday.
Reeve tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that she thinks women's sports "aren't recognized in the same way that men's sports are."
Reeve says if the Lynx are invited, it would be a team decision whether they would attend and they would go as a team or not at all.
The South Carolina women's basketball team said it didn't get an invitation to the White House after winning the 2017 NCAA title.
___
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>