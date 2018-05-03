Miners in South Africa settle with firms over lung diseases - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Miners in South Africa settle with firms over lung diseases

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Lawyers for gold miners in South Africa who got lung diseases while working underground over many decades have reached a compensation agreement in their class action lawsuit against mining companies.

The Legal Resources Centre, a South African group, said Thursday that the deal provides for "meaningful" compensation from the companies, which have estimated the total settlement cost at $395 million.

The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony, Sibanye Stillwater and Pan African Resources. Thousands could receive compensation.

Many people who are now sick worked in gold mines during white minority rule, when black miners received inadequate care and were vulnerable to silicosis and tuberculosis.

Safety remains a concern in mining, a pillar of the South African economy that has been in decline.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 12:30:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:13:29 GMT
    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

  • George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction

    George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction

    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 12:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:13:57 GMT
    (Julien's Auctions via AP). This image provided by Julien's Auctions shows George Harrison’s first electric guitar. The auction house estimates the guitar will sell for between $200,000 and $300,000.(Julien's Auctions via AP). This image provided by Julien's Auctions shows George Harrison’s first electric guitar. The auction house estimates the guitar will sell for between $200,000 and $300,000.
    George Harrison's first electric guitar is up for auction.More >>
    George Harrison's first electric guitar is up for auction.More >>

  • Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek separate after 28 years

    Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek separate after 28 years

    Thursday, May 3 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-05-03 10:50:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:13:54 GMT
    Super model Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.More >>
    Super model Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly