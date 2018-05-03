Richmond woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

Monica Powers said she has 1 million more reasons to love Virginia. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

Monica Powers has come forward as the owner of the $1 million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Richmond.

Powers, a Richmond resident, purchased the winning May 2 Powerball ticket at 3 Chopt Mart at 7000 Three Chopt Road.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 5-14-31-40-50, and the Powerball number was 6. The Richmond winning ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

