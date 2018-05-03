Richmond woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

The Hopewell Police Department says a man entered a business around midnight Thursday with a firearm, forced a security guard to the floor, kicked in an office door and then demanded money from two clerks.More >>
Thursday is the final day to check out Pam Northam's inaugural gown at the "Pretty Powerful: Fashion and Virginia Women" exhibit at The Valentine.More >>
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.More >>
Two vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning at Genito and Otterdale roads on Thursday morning.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>
The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...More >>
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.More >>
In 2016, Prince Harry issued a statement defending Meghan Markle, who is biracial, after she was subjected to “racial undertones” in press coverage and on social media. He even warned that he feared for her safety.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing mother and her six children.More >>
It's a heartwarming photo: Gregory the beagle shows his new companion Joe Kirk instant affection after being rescued from euthanasia at an Ohio animal shelter.More >>
Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier's plant.More >>
The suspect faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping.More >>
