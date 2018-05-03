$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Richmond

If you played Powerball on Wednesday night, check your ticket - someone in the Richmond area won $1 million!

The winning ticket was purchased at 3 Chopt Mart at 7000 Three Chopt Road in Richmond.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 5-14-31-40-50, and the Powerball number was 6. The Richmond winning ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12