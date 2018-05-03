30-year-old found dead in Chesterfield; investigation underway

Investigators say the death appears to be "suspicious," though the cause is still unknown. (Source: NBC12)

A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield Thursday morning after a 30-year-old was found dead at his home.

Officers were called to the home on Reams Court near Reams Road around 6:15 a.m. after a family member discovered the body.

Investigators say the death appears to be "suspicious," though the cause is still unknown.

Officials say to expect police presence in the area, including near Reams Road Elementary School, for a few hours to help direct traffic away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660

Alex Whittler is on the scene of this developing story - stay with NBC12 for the latest.

