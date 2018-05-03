3 injured in high-rise apartment fire in Virginia

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield Thursday morning.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield Thursday morning.More >>
Three people are injured and more have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a high-rise in northern Virginia.More >>
Three people are injured and more have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a high-rise in northern Virginia.More >>
A new survey find 55 percent of Americans have at least one streaming service subscription.More >>
A new survey find 55 percent of Americans have at least one streaming service subscription.More >>
The 1-year-old girl was released into the custody of her mother and grandmother.More >>
The 1-year-old girl was released into the custody of her mother and grandmother.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
A number of drivers stopped in the middle of the road to grab some spilled money, according to police.More >>
A number of drivers stopped in the middle of the road to grab some spilled money, according to police.More >>
Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by rapper's YouTube videos.More >>
Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by rapper's YouTube videos.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
After the slide, Yoenis Cespedes noticed the broken necklace and threw it to the ground in disgust.More >>
After the slide, Yoenis Cespedes noticed the broken necklace and threw it to the ground in disgust.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
A Conway High student brought long-time friend to tears with an amazing act of kindness, using money earned from her first job to purchase new shoes, socks and a backpack for her classmate in need. Sofi Crus Turner, a sophomore at Conway High School, said she has known Jahiem since third grade.More >>
A Conway High student brought long-time friend to tears with an amazing act of kindness, using money earned from her first job to purchase new shoes, socks and a backpack for her classmate in need. Sofi Crus Turner, a sophomore at Conway High School, said she has known Jahiem since third grade.More >>
Microblading involves the use of a hand tool with tiny needles to make shallow little cuts on the skin. Then pigment seeps in, giving the user semi-permanent results.More >>
Microblading involves the use of a hand tool with tiny needles to make shallow little cuts on the skin. Then pigment seeps in, giving the user semi-permanent results.More >>
Parents of a student at a Nebraska high school want answers after they say their son's prom turned into a hospital visit and a night the teen says he doesn't remember.More >>
Parents of a student at a Nebraska high school want answers after they say their son's prom turned into a hospital visit and a night the teen says he doesn't remember.More >>