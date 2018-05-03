3 injured in high-rise apartment fire in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Three people are injured and more have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a high-rise in northern Virginia.

News outlets say a fire was reported at a 14-story apartment in Alexandria around 2 a.m. Thursday. The fire started on the ninth floor before spreading before to the 10th floor. Falling debris then started another fire on the first floor.

WTTG-TV reports the three people hurt in the fire have non-life-threatening injuries. WTOP-TV quotes Alexandria City Fire Department officials as saying the person who lived in the apartment where the fire started is being treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

