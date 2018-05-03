New Volkswagen CEO promises push for more ethical culture - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New Volkswagen CEO promises push for more ethical culture

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen stock company, poses for the media prior to the shareholders' meeting in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen stock company, poses for the media prior to the shareholders' meeting in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 3, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Herbert Diess, left, CEO of the Volkswagen stock company, and the members of the Board of Management of Volkswagen, Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, right, and Frank Witter, left, pose for the media prior to the shareholder's meeting i... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Herbert Diess, left, CEO of the Volkswagen stock company, and the members of the Board of Management of Volkswagen, Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, right, and Frank Witter, left, pose for the media prior to the shareholder's meeting i...
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Herbert Diess, center , CEO of the Volkswagen stock company, and the members of the Board of Management of Volkswagen, Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, 2nd right, and Frank Witter, 2nd left, Oliver Blume, left, CEO of Porsche AG, and R... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Herbert Diess, center , CEO of the Volkswagen stock company, and the members of the Board of Management of Volkswagen, Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, 2nd right, and Frank Witter, 2nd left, Oliver Blume, left, CEO of Porsche AG, and R...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Volkswagen's new CEO, Herbert Diess, has vowed to build a more ethical culture after the company's diesel emissions scandal and outlined a new, six-part structure aimed at streamlining decision-making at the sprawling company.

Diess said Thursday at the shareholder meeting that company divisions would make their own decisions and without always getting approval from the top.

The six divisions are: mass-market cars such as core Volkswagen brand; premium makes led by Audi; super premium brands such as Porsche, and commercial vehicles. Purchasing and financial services fill out the list.

He said that while cases of unethical conduct can happen anywhere, "we definitely had too many of them." He said ethical behavior was a core business goal, "just as are vehicle development and marketing."

