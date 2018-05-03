Chesterfield police search for alleged Walmart thief

Chesterfield police are asking for help finding an alleged thief.

Officers say a woman loaded up a shopping cart at the Midlothian Walmart, near Chesterfield Towne Center, and pushed it out of the store.

The woman made off with $259 worth of merchandise in a Toyota SUV with Virginia plates VKK-4560.

Anyone who recognizes her should call police.

