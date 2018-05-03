VCU police sends alert after three people robbed overnight

According to police, a man approached three people near Lombardy and Grace Street, just blocks away from the heart of VCU campus. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia Commonwealth University police sent out an alert overnight to students and faculty after three people were robbed.

According to police, a man approached three people near Lombardy and Grace Street, just blocks away from the heart of VCU campus, around 1:45 a.m. Monday. He asked them to give him everything they had.

One of the three victims handed over money and the robber took off, heading north away from campus.

None of the victims were hurt, and police say no weapons were used in the incident.

